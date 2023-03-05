ILLEGAL ZIMBAS NABBED IN UK IMMIGRATION SWOOP

Six illegal workers have been arrested in a pre-dawn immigration raid in Southampton

Home Office immigration enforcement teams carried out six warrants at properties in Alma Road yesterday as part of an investigation into illegal work in the care sector.

Six men and women, aged between 30 and 55, of Botswanan and Zimbabwean origin, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

None of them had permission to work in the UK, however, four of them were believed to be working in the care industry.

Three suspects are waiting to be deported from the UK, while one agreed to the leave the country under the Voluntary Return Service. The scheme helps people in the UK without status, or claiming asylum, return home voluntarily.

Another person has since been released on immigration bail while another was detained by Immigration Enforcement for document offences.

The arrests came as part of ‘Operation Brycem’, a Home Office-led investigation into illegal working in the care sector.

Matt Wilkinson, South Central Immigration Enforcement Assistant Director, said: “These arrests have prevented those without employment rights in the UK from working with vulnerable people and ensured that people abusing our immigration laws are brought to justice.

“The success of this operation shows that we will stop at nothing to protect the vulnerable within our communities and take firm action against those who are profiting from exploitation.’’

All employers in the UK have a responsibility to prevent illegal working, the Home Office says. Daily Echo