I SAW THEM HAVING SEX IN A CAR, ROBBED THEM

A HARARE man said he took advantage of a couple having sex in a car to gain entry into the woman’s house and steal a television set.

He then returned the television after charging the woman US$50 to get it back.

Blessed Chinounye, 25, and Luckmore Bamu, 33, were arraigned before Mbare magistrate Jacqueline Gara for theft.

Chinounye pleaded guilty while Bamu disputed the charges.

The matter was rolled over to today for bail application for Bamu and sentencing for Chinounye.

The State said on March 17, at around 10pm, the woman from Retreat Park, Waterfalls, locked her doors and went to bed.

Chinounye and Bamu gained entry and stole a Samsung TV set.

After some days, the duo went to the woman and told her they could help find her stolen TV.

They charged her US$50 and returned her TV.

She asked where they had found the TV, but they didn’t tell her who had stolen it.

The woman reported the matter to the police leading to the duo’s arrest.

Chinounye disputed the State’s version that the woman’s doors were locked and she was asleep.

“The complainant’s house is on the road I use.

“As I was passing by ,I realised that the doors were open and she was having quality time in the car.

“I then took advantage and went into the house.

“I decided to return the television because I felt bad since I know the complainant,” said Chinounye.

Bamu denied the charges.

“I only accompanied him (Chinounye) to sell the television,” he said.

Kate Kamanda appeared for the State. H Metro