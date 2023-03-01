HRE MAN RAPES EX WIFE

A 30-year-old Mabelreign woman was allegedly raped by her ex-husband on Thursday night after he forcibly gained entry into her cabin.

Police said Tawanda Kakora from Westgate is currently on the run.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said they were investigating the case.

“Circumstances were that the accused person was reported to have visited the complainant’s cabin house at around 8pm on February 23 and knocked several times asking her to open the door.

“Complainant refused to open and the accused person broke the window to gain entry into the house.

“While in the house, the accused person was reported to have forcibly taken the complainant’s cellphone and door keys.

“He raped the complainant once without protection and came back early in the morning to return her cellphone and disappeared,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro