HOOKER GIVES BIRTH TO TWINS, STRANGLES THEM

A 40-year old commercial sex worker from Mvuma has been arrested after she gave birth to two baby boys on Thursday night before strangling them.

Police sources said the suspect, Nyarai Swatch, who rents a room in Mushayabvudzi surbub, said she was not sure about the father of the twins since she had many clients.

She said the man she suspected to have fathered the children had denied responsibility.

“When police interrogated her, she said she normally had protected intercourse with her clients, but got confused when she conceived,” said a police source. “She said she has been aproaching all her regular clients, but no one accepted responsibility so she was forced to kill the newly born babies.”

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the suspect gave birth in her room before she killed the twins and hid them in a bin in the room.

“Some neighbours heard the babies screaming and went to the room to investigate. The neighbours later gathered around the room and they discovered the twins’ bodies in a plastic bin in the room,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said police later attended to the scene and took the bodies to Mvuma Districk Hospital mortuary.

“The suspect is now under police custody,” he said. Herald