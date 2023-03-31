HE DESERVED IT : KOMBAYI ON ED'S FREEDOM OF GWERU

THE conferment of President Mnangagwa with the Freedom of the City by Gweru City Council was long overdue and in part recognition of the sterling works he is doing to modernise and industralise Zimbabwe.
In his congratulatory message before a sizeable gathering
that included traditional leaders, Cabinet Ministers and Zanu PF supporters,
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the conferment was a special honour
for the Head of State and Government.
“This is indeed a special honour in recognition of a man
who has contributed to the growth and development of Gweru. The conferment of
Freedom of the City symbolises the confidence the people of Gweru, Midlands
province and indeed the generality of Zimbabweans have in your leadership. This
is not just an achievement but a celebration of the highest order in
appreciation of the impact that you have made in improving the livelihoods of
your people,” said VP Chiwenga.
“For us privileged to work with you on a daily basis, we
are convinced that there is no better leader to take us to the Zimbabwe we all
want and desire. The Lord must be smiling that the leader that he bequeathed to
Zimbabwe has made great strides and has achieved so much in stabilising
and consolidating the social and
political gains made since the advent of the Second Republic.”
He commended Gweru City Council led by Mayor Hamutendi
Kombayi, saying they have demonstrated love and appreciation for the leadership
of President Mnangagwa.
Clr Kombayi, commended President Mnangagwa for what he is
doing to improve local authorities.
“His Worship, the Mayor, Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi and
his entire council and the people of this city have demonstrated the greatest
love and affection to you by bestowing this honour of the Freedom of the City
and we join them blissfully. The fact that the conferment was done when council
was in full session shows that the President is a distinguished leader and
deserves this high honour,” VP Chiwenga said.
He said President Mnangagwa stood tall among other
luminaries and this made Gweru City Council and Zimbabwe as a whole to place
him in the annals of strategists.
“I also want to say to the city of Gweru and the people of Gweru,
that after what you have done, can you also demonstrate it in the forthcoming
election by observing peace, unity, love and harmony. We are all Zimbabweans
and this is our only motherland, we were born here and we will die here,” said
VP Chiwenga.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda,
said President Mnangagwa deserved the honour.
“You more than deserve this coveted civic recognition
especially on account of your illustrious contribution to the development of
urban local authorities including Gweru city, let alone the entire Zimbabwe,”
said Adv Mudenda.
He chronicled the origin of the name Gweru which he said
originated from Ndebele settlement which meant a steep place, in itself
symbolic to President Mnangagwa’s high position as a leader.
“Today you have been honoured at the euphemistic steep
place of Gweru river. You are at the steep place as the Head of Government,”
said Adv Mudenda.
He said President Mnangagwa was at the centre of driving
economic growth to achieve Vision 2030 anchored on the National Development
Strategy 1.
He said on November 28 last year, the full council resolved
to confer President Mnangagwa with Freedom of the City.
“We have benefitted from devolution funds. They have helped
us a lot. The funds did not come on time and slightly affected our operations
but they indeed helped us, you also helped us to get water pumps,” said Clr
Kombayi.
He said the city’s population had outgrown its
infrastructural capacity.
“The infrastructure was for 300 000 people but in Gweru we
now have a population of 1,2 million,” said Clr Kombayi.
Residents of the town commended the President for
transforming their lives through his policies.
“Most of our roads have been improved. Some of them were
impassable but now we see tangible works on the ground. We pray for continued
support on the remaining roads,” said Mrs Chipo Makoni of Mkoba 9. Mr Daniel
Mapolisa of Ascot said he was encouraged by the unity of purpose shown by Gweru
City Council.
“Gweru city council is constituted by councillors from
different political parties but they resolved to confer the honour on President
Mnangagwa,” he said. Herald
