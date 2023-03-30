HARARE TOWN CLERK ARRESTED

Harare City Council acting Town Clerk Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo has been arrested on corruption allegations.
Eng Moyo who is the city’s substantive director of water
was reportedly arrested last night and detained at the Zimbabwe Republic
Police’s Rhodesville Station.
He is set to appear in court this morning.
Five Harare councillors yesterday appeared before
magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro charged with criminal abuse of office.
Costa Mande (40), Gilbert Thamsanga Hadebe (51), Loveness
Gomba (46), lan Muteto Makone (73) and Stanley Manasi Manyenga (40), represented
by Obey Shava, were all granted $100 000 bail.
Allegations are that the accused, all from the opposition
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and being members of the finance and
development committee, connived to unlawfully allocate senior council officials
and members of the committee commercial and industrial stands.
It is alleged that the accused persons executed their plan
in two meetings held on November 14, 2022 and December 14, 2022.
The State alleges that in executing their plan, the CCC
councilors devised a plan whereby they would deliberately abscond meetings in
which the issue of the allocation of stands to themselves was being discussed.
They went on to recommend the illegal allocation of 29
commercial and or industrial stands in various locations to a total of 14
councillors and 14 senior council officials and one Member of Parliament.
On November 29, 2022, an ordinary council meeting adopted
the recommendations by the committee chaired by Mande to allocate the
commercial and industrial stands.
It is alleged that in terms of Ministry of Local Government
circular 12 (cross referenced CX/7) dated March 18, 2020, a councillor who does
not have a residence within his or her ward is entitled to a single residential
stand.
If they need a commercial or industrial stand, they have to
follow the normal process like any other person. The State alleges that in
acting in the manner they did, the accused persons unduly favoured themselves.
0 comments:
Post a Comment