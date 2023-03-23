GUARD BLOWS UP SHOP, LOOTS US$12K

WHO will guard the guards!
This question was at play when a security guard from a
local security company appeared in court for teaming up with his colleague and
breaking into a shop in Hillcrest suburb in Bulawayo where he was deployed and
stealing more than US$12 000.
Caston Kuchena (42) from Entumbane suburb employed by
Safeguard Security and his accomplice Calpher Karonga (30) from Ntabazinduna
appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing two counts of unlawful
entry and theft.
The duo pleaded guilty and were remanded in custody for
sentencing.
The court heard that sometime in March the duo hatched a
plan to steal from Total Energies where Kuchena was assigned to secure. The
court heard that after hatching their plan on 19 March 2023 and at around 5pm
the two went to a local shop and bought a one-metre yellow explosive power
code, an explosive fuse and explosive emulates.
They then went to Total Energies where Kuchena was deployed
as a security guard.
At around 2am, the duo opened the ceiling trap door of the
rest room at the back of the building and after getting inside the ceiling,
they walked until they reached the ceiling trap door of the front office which
they used to get to the main shop.
While inside the main shop the culprits used an unknown
object to break the door leading to other offices where they later forced open
two other doors which they were to use as an escape route.
While they were inside the shop, they used explosives to
blast the cash box which was fitted on the wall, and they took away US$12 132 and R900 before escaping from the scene.
The blast was heard by security guards from another
security company who were on patrol, and they rushed to the scene where they
found Kuchena who was clad in his uniform, and they apprehended him.
The security guards also managed to arrest Karonga after a
chase and they managed to recover US$165 and R750 which he was hiding in his
jacket.
In a bid to cover up his misdeeds, Kuchena then called
other members from his company who swiftly reacted and took Karonga to Hillside
Police Station.
When Karonga was being interviewed by the police, he
implicated Kuchena leading to his arrest.
The stolen money was US$12
132, R900 and only US$165 and R750 was recovered. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment