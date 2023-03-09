GRANDPA SMASHES WIFE WITH AN AXE

A 70-year-old man attacked his wife with an axe, leaving her with head, neck and hand injuries, following a domestic dispute.

He appeared in the Mbare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of physical abuse.

Regime Mutizwa pleaded guilty to attacking his wife, Chipo Mutizwa. He said he did it in self-defence following a misunderstanding.

“She was armed with a knife and l took the axe to defend myself. “I didn’t actually attack her with it, but just threatened her. “She is my wife of 40 years and l want to ask for forgiveness.

“It was a once-off thing and it won’t happen again l promise,” he said.

The medical report stated that the injuries on Chipo’s body were caused by a sharp instrument.

Magistrate Chivangu said any event of threatening someone was an act of physical abuse.

The State managed to prove that Regime was guilty as charged.

Regime was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, wholly suspended, on condition that he doesn’t repeat the same offence in five years. H Metro