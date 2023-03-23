GRADUATE COMMITS SUICIDE AT SOLUSI UNIVERSITY

A SOLUSI University former student committed suicide at the campus and left a suicide note saying he was suffering from depression.

Solusi University public relations officer Kumbirai Mukanganwi identified the deceased as Ndumiso Sibanda (37).

“Sibanda was not studying, but he was an alumnus. He committed suicide on campus at a house assigned to his brother by the university, where he was residing,” Mukanganwi said.

Sibanda left a suicide note saying he was tired of being mocked for being single at his age.

“I cannot do this anymore, I am very sorry to each and everyone who is going to get hurt by what I am about to do. I cannot go on with life anymore,” he wrote.

“I was now tired of the community making me a laughing stock because as old as I am I have not been able to marry. People were asking me very painful questions that I could not give answers to.”

Efforts to obtain a comment from Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena were fruitless. Newsday