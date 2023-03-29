GANG POUNCES ON COUPLE HAVING SEX AT FOOTBALL GROUND

A SHAMVA man lost cash to robbers who pounced on him while he was having sex with a woman at a football ground in Mbare on Monday.

Isaac Chingoza (22) of Mugobo Gold Mine had hired Tatenda Vengesai (29) of Mbare for sex.

Ethan Mugore (40) suddenly appeared with some unknown men and attacked him before robbing him.

Isaac later realised that Tatenda was Ethan’s accomplice and reported the matter to the police.

Ethan and Tatenda were arrested and detained at Stodart Police Station.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Isaac sustained a deep cut on the nose and was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

“On March 27 at around 4am, the complainant was drinking beer at Nyaumwe Bar when he approached Tatenda and they agreed to have sexual intercourse.

“The two went to Number 7 grounds in Mbare where they had sexual intercourse.

“Suddenly, the first accused person appeared with three unknown male adults.

“The accused person Ethan was reported to have struck the complainant with a brick on the face demanding cash.

“Complainant refused and the accused person went ahead and stabbed him with a knife on his left arm.

“The accused persons searched the complainant’s pockets and took US$85 and an Itel cellphone and left,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro