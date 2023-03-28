FOUR PIT BULLS MAUL SECURITY GUARD TO DEATH

A 68-year-old security guard was found dead on Sunday with multiple injuries after he was mauled by four pit bull dogs at a business premises in Waterfalls, Harare.

Police have since launched investigations into the case and the man’s body was taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a sad incident in which a security guard, Takawira Gift Muzvidziwa aged 68 was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body on March 26, 2023 at business premises along Sherwood Crescent, Waterfalls.

“The victim is suspected to have been mauled to death by four pit bull dogs,” he said.

Pit bull-type dogs have a controversial reputation as pets. Due to their history in dog fighting, the number of high-profile attacks documented in the media over decades has risen significantly.

In April last year, a 70-year-old Harare man was mauled to death by three vicious Boerboel dogs at a company premise in the Ardbennie area of Harare under unclear circumstances.

The man, Maxwell Chikuni, was employed as a security guard at the company and it is suspected that the dogs belonged to the owner of the company.

He was found with serious injuries before he was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he later died after admission. Herald