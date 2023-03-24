FOUR LIFE SENTENCES FOR KILLER MOTHER

Chivhu killer mom has been handed FOUR LIFE SENTENCES for committing the mass murder of her four children.
Emelda Marazanhi was convicted by High Court judge, Justice
Munamato Mutevedzi who ruled that she had committed the murders in aggravating
circumstances.
The court did not spare Marazanhi’s husband, Lameck Brande,
whose adulterous relationships significantly led to his wife’s rage.
Through her lawyers, Marazanhi claimed she was psychotic,
had a troubled past, suffered from the battered woman syndrome and her husband
scorned her for bearing girls.
However, the court ruled that even though she was being
abused, she was not supposed to murder her innocent children just to get her
husband’s attention.
The judge said to believe that she killed her children
because she didn’t want them to watch them suffer was wrong and was misguided
love.
After the killings, Marazanhi set the house on fire with
the children’s bodies inside, she then went to hand herself to the police. H
