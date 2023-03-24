FOUR LIFE SENTENCES FOR KILLER MOTHER

Chivhu killer mom has been handed FOUR LIFE SENTENCES for committing the mass murder of her four children.

Emelda Marazanhi was convicted by High Court judge, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi who ruled that she had committed the murders in aggravating circumstances.

The court did not spare Marazanhi’s husband, Lameck Brande, whose adulterous relationships significantly led to his wife’s rage.

Through her lawyers, Marazanhi claimed she was psychotic, had a troubled past, suffered from the battered woman syndrome and her husband scorned her for bearing girls.

However, the court ruled that even though she was being abused, she was not supposed to murder her innocent children just to get her husband’s attention.

The judge said to believe that she killed her children because she didn’t want them to watch them suffer was wrong and was misguided love.

After the killings, Marazanhi set the house on fire with the children’s bodies inside, she then went to hand herself to the police. H Metro