FORMER MP SODOMISES EMPLOYEE AT GUNPOINT

FORMER Kambuzuma legislator, Tinashe Maduza, allegedly sodomised his former employee at gun point.

The 23-year-old ex-employee was allegedly sodomised on several occasions.

Maduza appeared in court yesterday.

The court heard that on May 31 last year, the complainant (name withheld) went to Maduza’s workplace, demanding his outstanding salary.

Maduza allegedly told the complainant to wait claiming that someone would bring money from his mine in Kwekwe.

After a while, Maduza allegedly took the complainant to Family 24, for a drink, while they waited for the person bringing the money.

They drank alcohol until around 1am and Maduza allegedly drugged the complainant and took him to Island Lodge in Belvedere.

Maduza allegedly booked a room and the two slept on the same bed.

During the night, Maduza allegedly sodomised the complainant several times before leaving the lodge at around 5am while the complainant was asleep.

The complainant woke up at around 6am and discovered that he had been sodomised and Maduza had left.

Maduza allegedly left US$70 on the side table.

The complainant called Maduza and demanded to be taken to a hospital, for medical treatment, because he was bleeding from the anus.

Maduza allegedly sent a taxi that took the complainant to one Dr Munetsi, of Warren Park, where he was treated and discharged.

The complainant made a report at ZRP Milton Park.

Maduza also appeared together with Makosa Mazhilikawo, 53, facing robbery and aggravated indecent assault.

It is the State’s case that the two lured the same complainant, under the pretext that Maduza wanted to give him his outstanding balance.

Maduza is said to have called the complainant and told him to meet at Joina City.

The three drove to Kopje where Maduza allegedly produced a pistol and ordered the complainant to surrender his phone and identity card.

Mazhilikawo instructed the complainant to take off his clothes and allegedly sodomised him.

The duo, together with another accused person Ashley Svondo, then kidnapped the complainant and restricted his movement for the rest of that night.

They released him the next day and he made a police report leading to their arrest on Monday.

The pistol was recovered from Maduza's residence.