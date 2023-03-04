FINAL VOTER REGISTRATION BLITZ BEGINS

THE final nationwide mobile biometric voter registration will begin next Sunday as preparations for 2023 harmonised elections gather momentum following the recent conclusion of the delimitation exercise.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will run a 10-day
voter registration campaign, which ends on March 21, before undertaking various
other activities, including opening the voters’ roll for public inspection,
which will lead up to the elections.
Eligible voters will, however, still be able to register
until two days after proclamation of the election date by President Mnangagwa.
ZEC has since tabled a $130 billion budget to conduct the
polls, with Treasury expected to start disbursing the funds.
According to ZEC’s preliminary 2023 elections roadmap, the
polls management body is preparing for an extensive post-delimitation awareness
programme to explain to the electorate the new electoral boundaries.
This process will lead to other routine electoral procedures
such as accreditation of observers and the media, production of the voters’
roll, constitution of the nomination court and establishment of the Multi-Party
Liaison Committee.
ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said
preparations for the harmonised elections had commenced.
“The commission will undertake a nationwide mobile voter
registration exercise from March 12 to 21, 2023, as it normally does before any
general election,” he said.
“The voter registration blitz will provide an opportunity
for new registrants to register and for the existing registrants to apply for
transfers.
“Currently, trainings to equip voter educators, voter registration
officers and their supervisors is underway in preparation for the blitz.”
A final elections roadmap, he said, is currently being
crafted and will be shared with the public once President Mnangagwa has
proclaimed the election date. Sunday Mail
