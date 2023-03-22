EMPLOYEE CRASHES COMPANY CAR, SACKED

A BHOLA Hardware City employee’s salary was deducted to cover medical expenses and her contract terminated after she was involved in an accident with a company vehicle.
Dion Martina Jeke was involved in an accident in a company
vehicle on January 31 while coming from work in Eastlea.
She sustained head injuries.
The company called an ambulance to take her to Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals where she was admitted.
Dion told H-Metro that her salary was deducted to cover
medical expenses and she was also instructed to report to the company’s office
to sign her termination of contract papers.
She described the move as cruel.
“I do not know if it was their intention to find a way of
terminating my contract because I was involved in an accident coming from work.
“One of my co-workers was behind the wheel when the mishap
happened.
“Instead of helping me, the company deducted my salary
arguing that it was used to cover ambulance charges and other charges they paid
for me.
“Upon my discharge from hospital, HR phoned me to come and
sign a termination of contract.
“I informed him about my condition since I was yet to
recover, but he insisted that the contract had to be signed within a stipulated
period.
“I am yet to sign it and am appealing for help because it
affected me and my family since I am the bread winner,” said Dion.
Bhola group human resources manager, Lameck Mafuku, confirmed
the predicament Dion faces, but said he had no other option except to follow
company policy.
“We are aware of the road traffic accident that occurred
and Dion was among the accident victims,” said Mafuku.
“I will be in the office on Wednesday to answer your
questions, but company policy does not change because Dion is affected,” he
said. H Metro
