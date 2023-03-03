EMBARRASSING : CIVIL SERVANTS REJECT GOVT PAY OFFER

THE National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC) meeting held yesterday failed to yield positive results for civil servants after the Zimbabwe Congress of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) rejected the government salary offer which it described as a mockery.
ZCPSTU said they had agreed not to publicise the offer
until an agreement has been made.
Under the NJNC, government workers are demanding a salary
increment that will see the least-paid worker earning US$840.
Teachers are earning at least $36 000 and US$120, plus
US$75 COVID-19 allowance.
ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander said the figures on
what government had offered were too little and embarrassing.
“We agreed with government not to publicise the offer in
order for negotiations to proceed in good faith. We outrightly rejected the
offer from government," Alexander said.
“What government offered as increments was too little from
what we are asking. However, we agreed for further engagements. We allowed
government to make further consultations so that it comes up with meaningful
proposals at the negotiation table.
“In other issues, we deliberated on the issue of school
fees payment for teachers' children, to which we agreed that both parties
(government and ZCPSTU) should follow up on the matter to ensure that every
eligible teacher benefits from the incentive.”
The NJNC will meet again on Thursday for further
deliberations.
Public Service Commission secretary Tsitsi Choruma refused
to answer questions from NewsDay. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment