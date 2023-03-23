ED SLAMS TREASONOUS SABOTAGE

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday described as “treasonous” the spate of vandalism of critical public infrastructure and directed stakeholders in the justice system and communities across the country to collaborate more closely to bring acts of sabotage to an end.
The President’s remarks come on the back of a national
outcry over vandalism and theft of key infrastructure mainly targeting energy,
telecommunications, rail, and water sectors, which is costing the country
millions of United States dollars every year.
Reports of vandalism and theft of electricity
infrastructure are rampant and these have a crippling effect on water and power
supplies to consumers including critical institutions like hospitals, rail
transportation, and communication systems.
The resultant losses are costly to the economy as they
persistently drain scarce resources in repairs and replacements, most of which
require forex resources.
In his keynote address at the International Renewable
Energy Conference here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said ending this vicious
cycle demands strong stakeholder collaboration and activating deterrent
criminal justice measures.
“As President and patron of this conference and expo, I
remain gravely concerned with the continued vandalism and theft of our
country’s energy infrastructure. Stakeholders in the criminal justice system,
together with communities throughout the country are urged to collaborate more
closely towards ending such criminal and treasonous acts,” he said.
In view of the prevailing energy generation and supply
gaps, as well as climate change adaptation considerations, President Mnangagwa
said greater collaboration is needed in increasing investments in clean energy
technologies and infrastructure.
He said his administration has already adopted a proactive
stance through deliberate policy measures that create favourable conditions for
new investors with Government and its key agencies ready to facilitate
successful project implementation in line with the Second Republic’s economic
transformation agenda.
“To date, my administration has created an enabling
environment for Independent Power Producers to thrive. Following observations
from the sector, some of which were shared at your last conference, my
Government has introduced a standard Implementation Agreement, Power Purchase
Agreement and a Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe undertaking,” said President
Mnangagwa.
“The agreement offers favourable incentives to Independent
Power Producers (IPPS) and guarantees some of the risks prevalent in the
sector.”
The President commended IPPs which are already taking
advantage of the opportunities in the energy and power development sector by
leveraging prescribed assets of insurance and pension funds.
He challenged other financing institutions to be also more
creative in their funding mechanisms by playing their part in supporting
investments in the energy sector.
“As energy consumers in our respective sectors, we must
collectively contribute towards the realisation of national energy
self-sufficiency and the building of a prosperous upper-middle-income economy,”
said the President.
Following the successful synchronisation of the 300MW
Hwange Power Station Unit 7 expansion into the national grid on Monday,
President Mnangagwa said the development was a cause for celebration by the
country.
The new plant is expected to ramp up production in a phased
manner to reach its full capacity while work to complete Unit 8, which will
also add 300MW, is being accelerated and is progressing well.
The President said his administration remains committed to
the attainment of a versatile national energy mix, in which renewable energy is
expected to contribute its fair share.
“As we scale up our country’s industrialisation and
modernisation, with its associated energy needs, the unique realities and
national interest will guide our energy and power development strategies,” he
said. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment