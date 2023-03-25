ECD LEARNER SCALDED BY HOT PORRIDGE

An ECD learner at Zikhululeni primary school in Nyamandlovu was scalded by porridge on his face after he tripped and fell while being chased by a grade six learner, CITE has learnt.

The learners were being fed porridge when the incident happened on Friday last week.

The government reintroduced the school feeding program in schools as part of efforts to nourish learners and reduce absenteeism due to hunger.

Learners are mainly receiving porridge.

Speaking to CITE, his aunt Ivy Mhlanga said they were not happy with the way the school authorities handled the incident.

“We were told that a grade six learner was chasing after him, another learner was coming from the other direction carrying a plate of hot porridge, so the grade six learner tripped him and he fell and the hot porridge scalded his face,” said Mhlanga.

“They said the incident occurred in the presence of the Headmistress who ignored it and said our child is naughty, she never cared.”

Mhlanga said they only got to know in the afternoon when the incident had taken place in the morning.

The child was later taken to a local clinic for treatment.

The headmistress declined to comment on the matter. At the same time, the director of communication and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro did not respond to questions. CITE