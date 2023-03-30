DEP MINISTER LOSES TO A FARMER

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and Zanu PF Beitbridge West Member of Parliament, Ruth Mavhungu Maboyi, has lost in the party’s primary election to a farmer.

Maboyi lost by 561 votes to Thusani Moyo after she garnered 410 votes against his 917 votes. A third candidate Alfred Moyo got 369 votes.

Beitbridge East MP Albert Nguluvhe garnered 2060 votes against local businessman Steven Muleya Stubbs who had 851 votes and will stand for reelection.

A popular prophet, Ben Tonderai known as Madzibaba Tonde who made headlines after snatching a congregant’s wife in 2019, won the party’s Beitbridge Municipality Ward 3 candidature. One of his competitors, Lucia Mukwevo got zero votes.

Senator Tambudzani Mohadi retained her post after garnering 2385 votes against former Beitbridge Municipality (then town council) chairperson Showa Moyo who got 1729

Beitbridge Rural District Council (RDC) vice chairperson Sibongile Chauke won the women’s quota after getting 1831 votes former MP Metrine Mudau who got 1277.

BEITBRIDGE MUNICIPALITY WINNERS

Ward 1 Phefumula Sibanda, Ward 2 Felix Venge, Ward 3 Ben Tonderai, Ward 4 Jabulani Makhado, Ward 5 Boyd Maphosa, Ward 6 Macnamara Madhuveko

BEITBRIDGE RDC WINNERS

WARD 1 Enock Ndou uncontested, WARD 2 Gift Munyai, WARD 3 Khaulani Ndou, WARD 4 Ketsina Moyo uncontested, WARD 5 Rabson Mbedzi, WARD 6 Juluta Mutingwende, WARD 7 Flora Muleya, WARD 8 Luka Ndou, WARD 9 Thando Ndlovu, WARD 13 Alfred Chibi, WARD 14 Robert Park uncontested, WARD 15 Oscar Chiromo. Masvingo Mirror