DEEDS OFFICE RUNS OUT OF COPIER TONER

THE Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property (Deeds Office) has temporarily stopped the issuance of copies after running out of copier toner, NewsDay has established.
In a notice last week, the department said: “Please be
advised that with immediate effect the office has stopped issuing copies of
documents, as our copiers have run out of toner. The service will be restored
once the toner is procured.”
The Registrar of Companies’ main role is to provide for the
constitution, incorporation, registration, management and internal
administration of companies and winding up of companies and private business
corporations, among others. Newsday
