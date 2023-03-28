DEAD OR ALIVE : THE CURIOUS CASE OF FACEBOOK RAPIST THABO BESTER

Security company G4S maintains convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester died in his prison cell and is not at large.
The department of correctional services said it is in talks
with the security company, which is the contractor of the Mangaung
maximum-security prison, to get to the bottom of what transpired on the day
Bester allegedly died.
Speaking on eNCA, correctional services spokesperson
Singabakho Nxumalo said there is no common ground between the correctional
services' findings and those of G4S.
“We are now engaging with the second leg, in terms of what
the contact says when it comes to an escape. The security breaches that we have
identified, unfortunately, there is no common ground. We don't seem to find
each other with the contractor in terms of our findings and their findings,”
said Nxumalo.
“There are disagreements. They are maintaining that the
inmate who was allocated that particular cell is the one that died in that fire
and we are saying that is not the case.”
The department confirmed Bester escaped from the Mangaung
Correctional Centre after it was believed he had committed suicide by setting
himself alight in his cell.
It said investigations into the incident concluded that
Bester had escaped from lawful custody on May 3.
Several organisations and politicians said heads must roll
after the escape.
“We need a new minister of police immediately. Thabo Bester
held live streams from prison, faked his death, was living large in Sandton and
the government is now asking the public to help them catch him. They showed us
drones on Monday. Use that technology to catch this murderer,” said Build One
SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane.
He said justice minister Ronald Lamola and police minister
Bheki Cele need to account for how they will protect the public from the rapist
and murderer.
“Both the minister of justice and the minister of police
need to hold a full press briefing to account to the public how they will be
protected from a rapist and murderer on the loose who is seen driving and
shopping in Sandton. Heads must roll, we are not safe!”
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) “noted with
shock” revelations about the audacious escape.
“Following this incident, there has since been an internal
investigation which had been closed, wherein the security supervisor at the
time was dismissed on charges of negligence as opposed to the causal factor
behind the fire in the cell, and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and
Arbitration (CCMA) is currently handling his matter,” said Popcru spokesperson
Richard Mamabolo.
Mamabolo claimed Bester’s escape showed the prison's
management tried to “brush the matter under the carpet”.
“This further raises questions as to whom the burnt body
belongs, and how it found itself in cell 35. This brings to question the level
of responsibility the department of correctional services takes in monitoring,
and the functionality of controllers which it appoints to ensure that
contractual obligations with these private prisons are not violated in line
with the prescripts of the Correctional Services Act,” he said. Times
