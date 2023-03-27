DAD POISONS THREE KIDS, HANGS SELF

Three children are battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after their 37-year-old father allegedly poisoned them before hanging himself after an argument with his wife over the sale of one of their cattle.

The children poisoned are aged seven, eight and 12 and are receiving treatment at Gweru Hospital.

Midlands police spokesperson, inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said on 24 March at about 12pm, the suspect, Bongani Mahole of Maboleni had a heated argument with his wife, Nomakhimbile Ncube (33), over the sale of one of their cattle.

Mahole’s wife ran away to her parents’ home and left the children in the custody of her husband.

At around 8pm, Mahole allegedly prepared porridge laced with an unknown poison and gave the three children before he left the homestead.

The children were discovered lying consciously outside the house by a passer-by, and a report was made at ZRP Maboleni the following day.

At about 8am on that day, Mahole’s lifeless body was found hanging from a tree in a bush about a kilometre from his homestead by his wife.

Police visited the scene of the crime, and the three children and their father’s body were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Insp. Mahoko appealed to the public to always seek professional counselling when ever they had problems, and not resort to taking their lives.

New Ziana