COUNCIL OFFICIALS, EX MAYOR IN ROW OVER SHOPPING MALL

FORMER Harare mayor, Herbert Gomba, and several Council officials stand accused of conniving with a space baron to milk tenants at Sunshine Bazaar.

Tempers have been flaring at the giant shopping mall where traders want the space baron to stop interfering with their operations amid indications that he is trying to wrestle for total control of the complex.

Situated along Simon Mazorodze Road, the complex is owned by the Harare City Council, built under a 10-year Build Operate and Transfer basis.

“It’s a sad situation, some Council officials are corruptly benefitting from Council facilities which should be bringing in the much-needed revenue for service delivery.

“Money is being converted to personal use,” said a source, who operates at the complex.

On an average, the smallest shop is attracting US$530 rentals per month which is being collected by the individuals who are running the scheme.

City of Harare spokesperson, Innocent Ruwende, confirmed that Council had a stake in Sunshine Bazaar but could not delve into the rentals issue.

“I understand part of Sunshine Bazaar is owned by the City of Harare.

“On who is collecting rentals, I need to verify when I get back to work on Monday (today),” said Ruwende.

Harare City property valuations department also referred all questions to Ruwende and one Chikandamina, whose position in Council could not be established.

Sunshine Bazaar Tenants Association have written to the perceived space baron, identified only as Ali.

“This letter therefore serves as a strong and unrestrained warning for you to completely back off and concentrate on managing your own adjacent complex as per your initial agreement with the Harare City Council and keep your dirty hands off our complex.

“We are very much aware of the exorbitant charges you charge desperate small-scale business owners like us, at both Sunshine Bazaar Complex and at the Gulf in the CBD,” reads part of the letter.

Association chairman, Dr Kuda Mutenda, could not comment on the issue citing confidentiality issues.

A source, however, said tenants were unhappy about how business was being handled.

“We expect the City of Harare to create an enabling environment for our businesses to not only survive, but thrive and contribute to making Harare a Sunshine City.

“This is totally unacceptable.

“In these circumstances please be guided accordingly to stay away from our complex and our relationship with the Harare City Council,” said another trader, who requested anonymity.

Additionally, traders who wish to operate on holidays are charged a separate fee of US$40 per day and are forced to buy US$40 worth of sanitisers from the landlords.

A further U$40 charge is collected from tenants towards tax obligations to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

Council is reported to be only realising US$70 per tenant at Sunshine Bazaar.

The US$70 rentals paid to council are said to be collected in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.

Under the BOT arrangement council was supposed to get a significant chunk of the rentals having provided the prime land for the project.

The project was aimed at empowering the youths, women and other disadvantaged groups. H Metro