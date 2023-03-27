COUNCIL OFFICIALS, EX MAYOR IN ROW OVER SHOPPING MALL

FORMER Harare mayor, Herbert Gomba, and several Council officials stand accused of conniving with a space baron to milk tenants at Sunshine Bazaar.
Tempers have been flaring at the giant shopping mall where
traders want the space baron to stop interfering with their operations amid
indications that he is trying to wrestle for total control of the complex.
Situated along Simon Mazorodze Road, the complex is owned
by the Harare City Council, built under a 10-year Build Operate and Transfer
basis.
“It’s a sad situation, some Council officials are corruptly
benefitting from Council facilities which should be bringing in the much-needed
revenue for service delivery.
“Money is being converted to personal use,” said a source,
who operates at the complex.
On an average, the smallest shop is attracting US$530
rentals per month which is being collected by the individuals who are running
the scheme.
City of Harare spokesperson, Innocent Ruwende, confirmed
that Council had a stake in Sunshine Bazaar but could not delve into the
rentals issue.
“I understand part of Sunshine Bazaar is owned by the City
of Harare.
“On who is collecting rentals, I need to verify when I get
back to work on Monday (today),” said Ruwende.
Harare City property valuations department also referred
all questions to Ruwende and one Chikandamina, whose position in Council could
not be established.
Sunshine Bazaar Tenants Association have written to the
perceived space baron, identified only as Ali.
“This letter therefore serves as a strong and unrestrained
warning for you to completely back off and concentrate on managing your own
adjacent complex as per your initial agreement with the Harare City Council and
keep your dirty hands off our complex.
“We are very much aware of the exorbitant charges you
charge desperate small-scale business owners like us, at both Sunshine Bazaar
Complex and at the Gulf in the CBD,” reads part of the letter.
Association chairman, Dr Kuda Mutenda, could not comment on
the issue citing confidentiality issues.
A source, however, said tenants were unhappy about how
business was being handled.
“We expect the City of Harare to create an enabling
environment for our businesses to not only survive, but thrive and contribute to
making Harare a Sunshine City.
“This is totally unacceptable.
“In these circumstances please be guided accordingly to
stay away from our complex and our relationship with the Harare City Council,”
said another trader, who requested anonymity.
Additionally, traders who wish to operate on holidays are
charged a separate fee of US$40 per day and are forced to buy US$40 worth of
sanitisers from the landlords.
A further U$40 charge is collected from tenants towards tax
obligations to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).
Council is reported to be only realising US$70 per tenant
at Sunshine Bazaar.
The US$70 rentals paid to council are said to be collected
in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate.
Under the BOT arrangement council was supposed to get a
significant chunk of the rentals having provided the prime land for the
project.
The project was aimed at empowering the youths, women and
other disadvantaged groups. H Metro
