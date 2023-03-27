COPS GO AFTER MUSHIKASHIKA

UNREGISTERED vehicles and illegal taxis commonly known as mushikashika are flourishing in ever large numbers and some are disrupting traffic by not pulling into parking places or otherwise getting off the road when picking up or dropping off passengers.
Passengers are being picked up and dropped at undesignated
points, causing traffic congestion on main roads during peak hours.
Yesterday Zimbabwe Republic Police intensified the blitz
against mushikashika operators while at the same time raising awareness about
the dangers of boarding unregistered vehicles.
The police were yesterday arresting mushikashika operators
in Harare, impounding their vehicles and also encouraging passengers to board
registered public vehicles at registered points. At the area around the Mbudzi
flyover interchange site, police spokesperson for Harare Metropolitan Province
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said the operation was aimed at restoring order in
the city.
“We are doing an operation that is called “No to
Mushikashika” and our officers are on the ground arresting mushikashika
operators and impounding their vehicles,” he said.
“We are encouraging members of the public not to use
mushikashika vehicles. Normally mushikashika vehicles are unregistered,
unroadworthy and some of them are being used by armed robbers.
“We have been receiving reports where members of the public
are robbed and some woman are being raped which has become a cause for concern.
“As police, we are discouraging people from using those
vehicles, they must use registered public service vehicles because they are
licenced to carry passengers. In the event of an accident, passengers of
registered vehicles can be compensated.”
Zimbabwe Passenger Transporters Organisation (ZPTO)
chairman Dr Sam Nanhanga said the operation of mushikashika needed to be
stopped for the safety of the public.
“Mushikashika operation is illegal and they are not allowed
to ferry passengers. As bus operators, we bought a number of buses that have
entered this country to alleviate transport challenges. We believe that we now
have enough buses to cater for the passengers across the country,” he said.
Dr Nanhanga also bemoaned foreign vehicles that are
ferrying passengers at undesignated places, competing with mushikashika
“We, Zimbabwean operators are not allowed to ferry
passengers when operating outside the country but foreign-registered buses and
cars pick up passengers at undesignated places and some would compete with us
in this country. .”
Travellers yesterday also raised concern over the
harassment they are facing on daily bases.
“I wanted to board a bus to Masvingo and I was advised by
the police not to board mushikashika as they were robbing people. The police
also told us that in case of an accident, we will not be compensated so we must
board registered buses which are safe and easy to track,” said Mr Fredrick
Dube.
Another passenger Mr Terence Mugadza who was travelling to
Mvuma said he was also advised by the police not to board illegal taxis as he
risked being robbed.
“The police have advised us that mushikashika was robbing
people and we must board registered vehicles at designated ranks,” he said.
Mr Never Mutasa also expressed concern over the robberies
that are happening to passengers after boarding mushikashika.
“We are being robbed by private vehicles . This is very sad
and people should desist from boarding these vehicles and board registered and
labelled buses as they are safe,” he said. Herald
