COPS BAN CCC MPs FEEDBACK MEETINGS

POLICE are reportedly banning feedback meetings of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament (MPs), which has unnerved the opposition as the country inches closer to the 2023 general elections.
The feedback meetings to constituents, which form part of
government work, have been banned since last year with the police invoking the Maintenance
of Peace and Order Act (MOPA).
The meetings, which are fundamentally meant to apprise
constituents what would have transpired in Parliament and pending government
programmes, are also key for incumbent MPs who may be seeking re-election.
Well-placed sources within Zanu PF and government claim
that the ban on the feedback meetings was a general plot to deny the MPs the
advantage of incumbency before Parliament is dissolved.
Zanu PF MPs are, however, said to be holding undisturbed
meetings and campaigns, in not only their constituencies, but also in areas
held by the opposition legislators.
Dangamvura legislator Prosper Mutseyami, who is the CCC
chief whip in Parliament, confirmed that CCC MPs were being denied the chance
to hold parliamentary feedback meetings.
“You find out that these (Parliamentary feedback meetings)
are public programmes, which are there to enhance development, but when it
comes to Zanu PF MPs it is smooth flow, but for CCC MPs, it is really a
problem,” Mutseyasmi said.
“We are disturbed by the turning down of notifications by
our MPs to meet people in their constituencies. It is sad.”
He added: “We are a democracy- we will challenge this
through the courts of the land. But regardless of these challenges, we
encourage our MPs to meet their people continuously. They must find the means
to meet the people.”
Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda said he was not aware
that opposition MPs were being denied a chance to meet their communities on
parliamentary business.
“They (CCC MPs) have not brought that to my attention,”
Mudenda said when contacted for comment.
“Neither did they bring it up with the Commissioner-General
Police (Godwin Matanga). Did they?
“They must speak to their respective officers commanding
their provinces.
“If there is no joy, they can seek clarification from the
Commissioner-General.”
National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi was not answering calls when contacted for comment.
Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi was also not answering
calls, and did not respond to questions sent to his mobile phone.
One of the MPs, whose meeting was banned is Mbizo MP,
Settlement Chikwinya who received a police notification late last year saying:
“Your application to hold a parliamentary feedback meeting at Mbizo Parliament
Offices, Kwekwe on December 22 last year was not approved
“Due to the festive season that has kicked off, the station
will not have enough manpower to cover the event since it will be committed to
other deployments.”
Police have reportedly banned over 50 constituency meetings
organised by the CCC, citing MOPA in a development analysts say tilts the
electoral playing field in favour of Zanu PF.
Meetings by pro-democracy groups have also been blocked
since last year. President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has been accused of
shuttingthe civic space ahead of the elections.
During the second dialogue platform on arrears clearance
and debt resolution process for Zimbabwe, last month, former Mozambique
President Joaquim Chissano urged Mnangagwa to respect democratic values ahead
of the 2023 elections. Newsday
