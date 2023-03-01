COMIC PASTOR ACCUSED OF WIFE BATTERY

THE ex-wife of comedian and social media personality, Prosper “Comic Pastor” Ngomashi, has accused him of abusing her during the course of their one-year marriage.

Munyaradzi Mavura first made the startling revelations on her Facebook timeline.

Yesterday, she spoke to H-Metro about her ordeal.

However, the Comic Pastor dismissed Munyaradzi’s allegations as baseless.

“The only wife I know is Noddy and that’s the only person I am married to. I married my wife six years ago. Uyo handimuzive.

“If Noddy comes to the media complaining, then I will comment about it. I am currently in England so if Noddy has an issue dai ataura.”

Mavura told H-Metro yesterday she suffered abuse at the hands of the Comic Pastor and her coming out, six years after they separated, was not driven by jealousy, as she had now healed.

“I was married to Prosper for a year and during that period, I suffered like no man’s business.

“He thoroughly beat me up after I had a heated exchange with his current wife, Noddy Zizhou, who was his girlfriend then. Mavura

“I remember a day in September 2016 when I responded to a WhatsApp message Noddy had sent to Prosper. I said I miss you, pretending to be Prosper.

“That day ndakarohwa senyoka yapinda mumba even though I was pregnant. Kurohwa then became almost a normal thing. The abuse continued in different forms, but the beatings were the worst.”

She said the Comic Pastor and Noddy combined in tormenting her.

“They called me a witch, shoved me into a car and drove to my parents’ house to cause a scene.

“I told my parents on the phone not to come out because they wanted to cause so much commotion in front of my parents’ neighbours.

"I ended up having a miscarriage due to this. I lost our innocent unborn baby, but he showed no concern whatsoever."