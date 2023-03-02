CHIGUMBA SILENCES JASPER MANGWANA

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has exclusively designated three senior officials to be spokespersons with effect from February 20.

The commission’s chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, her deputy Ambassador Rodney Kiwa and Chief Elections Officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana will be solely responsible for the communication affairs of the electoral management body.

In a statement, Justice Chigumba said appointment of the three spokespersons is in line with the Electoral Act.

“In terms of the Electoral Act and by the operation of law and virtue of conditions of oath of office and the ZEC Public Relations and Communication Policy, the following are the three officials statutorily designated to be the spokespersons of ZEC: a) Chairperson Honourable Justice P M Chigumba, b) Deputy chairperson Ambassador R Kiwa, c) Chief Elections Officer, Mr U Silaigwana,” said Justice Chigumba.

“In light of the above, members of the public and electorate are hereby advised that with effect from 20 February 20233 the above mentioned three people are exclusively spokespersons of ZEC.”

She committed to responding to all media queries within 72 hours of receipt. Herald