BUS DRIVER NABBED WITH 40KGS OF MBANJE

A bus driver was arrested by police in Beitbridge after 40kg of mbanje with a street value of $4 million was found stashed in a luggage compartment of the bus.
Driver Hendrix Jonga (35) was arrested last Friday at
Dulibadzimu bus terminus after the successful search, triggered after police
received information that there was mbanje aboard the bus.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said the crackdown against drug dealers would
continue until there was order countrywide.
He said Jonga’s arrest followed the arrest on Thursday in
Chisumbanje of Jairosi Mhlanga (20) in connection with unlawful possession of
3,05kg of dagga, with a street value of US$150.
He is assisting police with investigations.
The operation against drug peddlers was launched last month
following reports of rampant drug abuse, especially among the youths.
Recently, Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Maxwell Takuva
said Parliament should urgently come up with stringent laws stipulating
mandatory minimum, but lengthy sentences against drug dealers for the country
to win the war against drug and substance abuse.
He was speaking when he opened the Hwange High Court
circuit last week.
Justice Takuva said there was a need for a properly
structured multi-faceted approach, including tightening laws and introducing
lengthy mandatory sentences if the country is to decisively deal with the
menace of drugs and substance abuse.
He said drug abuse and corruption are some of the worst
challenges facing the country, with substance abuse blamed for most crimes.
“It is true that the laws on drugs are vague resulting in
police and prosecutors experiencing difficulties in coming up with appropriate
charges. This will have a bearing on the penalty that is ultimately imposed on
the culprit,” said Justice Takuva.
He said President Mnangagwa set the tone on the need to nip
drug abuse in the bud when he urged law enforcement agencies to take ruthless
action against drug peddlers as drug abuse was impeding economic development.
Studies have shown that 57,7 percent of youths in the
country have at some stage abused drugs, while an educated three percent of
adult population had a drug or alcohol abuse disorder.
Most admissions at the country’s mental health institutions
are drug and substance related. While on circuit in Hwange, the High Court will
hear 22 murder cases, five of which are drug related and committed by mentally
challenged persons. Herald
