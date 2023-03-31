BOOZE TO BE SOLD AT FOOTBALL STADIUMS

ALCOHOL will now be sold at local football stadiums provided clubs meet the set requirements by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
In a statement, PSL Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Ndebele
said the decision was made following a board resolution.
“Following a Board resolution made at the Annual General
Meeting held on 17 March 2023 to allow alcohol sales at the stadia, Clubs are
advised to secure a written permission from stadium owners for the sale of
alcohol.
“Clubs are further advised to get amended Lease Agreements
that allow the sale of alcohol, police clearance from the Zimbabwe Republic
Police (ZRP) as well as liquor licenses from the Liquor Licensing Board.
“Clubs are also required to indicate where the alcohol will
be sold at the stadium.” Chronicle
