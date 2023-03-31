BOOZE TO BE SOLD AT FOOTBALL STADIUMS

ALCOHOL will now be sold at local football stadiums provided clubs meet the set requirements by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

In a statement, PSL Chief Executive Officer Kennedy Ndebele said the decision was made following a board resolution.

“Following a Board resolution made at the Annual General Meeting held on 17 March 2023 to allow alcohol sales at the stadia, Clubs are advised to secure a written permission from stadium owners for the sale of alcohol.

“Clubs are further advised to get amended Lease Agreements that allow the sale of alcohol, police clearance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) as well as liquor licenses from the Liquor Licensing Board.

“Clubs are also required to indicate where the alcohol will be sold at the stadium.” Chronicle