BOOZE AND RAUNCHY DANCING AT PROPHETESS WILD PARTY



A LOCAL prophetess has stirred controversy after videos of her “wild” birthday party, which was held in Norton at the weekend, leaked.

Prophetess Boltcutter’s birthday bash was dominated by acts that might be deemed “unholy” by believers. She bought beer and many people at the party appeared drunk.

People could be seen going wild, with suggestive dances, dominating the festivities.

It was hard to believe that those partying were in the presence or celebrating the birthday of a woman of God.

Some of the party attendees

Prophetess Boltcutter, also known as Bhobhojani, defended her acts when contacted by H-Metro.

“This has been the problem with believers or Christians over the years. I am a woman of God, yes, but I have friends who drink alcohol.

“I have friends who smoke cigarettes.

“I have friends who like partying so I have to accommodate them.

“I have seen others holding parties and weddings where alcohol is not allowed. I actually ordered those beer canisters and non-alcoholic drinks as well.

“I believe after this, those people can listen to my message if I preach to them and some might repent.

"I think it is good to embrace everyone. People might say a lot but I don't see anything wrong with that," she said.