skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 7 March 2023
BONA DIVORCES SIMBA CHIKORE
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WE WILL POUNCE : ZACC ON ALJAZEERA EXPOSE
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) says it is eagerly awaiting the pending premiere of a documentary by Qatar international news...
ED'S NAME LINKED TO GOLD NETWORKS
FROM the Macmillan family and their gold-smuggling activities to the Kwekwe underworld mining adventures and Henrietta Rushwaya’s sensationa...
GOVT PANICS AS AL JAZEERA SET TO EXPOSE GOLD SMUGGLING IN ZIM
The first of 4 documentary films exposing the massive looting of public funds, plunder of natural resources and money laundering is going...
BOOZE AND RAUNCHY DANCING AT PROPHETESS WILD PARTY
A LOCAL prophetess has stirred controversy after videos of her “wild” birthday party, which was held in Norton at the weekend, leaked. Pro...
ROBBERS DOUSED WITH SULPHURIC ACID
TWO armed robbers are nursing burns sustained after the owner of a house they intended to break into doused them with sulphuric acid. The ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment