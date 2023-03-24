BISHOP BREAKS INTO CONGREGANT'S HOUSE, STEALS US$10K

A MUTARE-BASED African Apostolic Church bishop (65) allegedly broke into a congregant’s house and stole US$10 800.
Charles Tekeshe recently appeared before Mutare magistrate,
Ms Ivy Musavengana.
He was being charged with unlawful entry into premises as
defined in Section 131(2) (e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
Act, Chapter 9:23.
Ms Sandra Mlambo prosecuted.
Tekeshe, who is out of custody, was remanded to March 27
for trial.
Ms Mlambo said Tekeshe broke into Mr Hedsen Mabhutso’s
house through the window and stole US$10 800.
“On May 18, 2021 and in Dangamvura, Mutare, Mr Mabhutso
locked his children in the house and left for his workplace in the company of
his wife. He secured all his property, including the US$10 800 which was
stashed under the bed in his bedroom.
“At around 10am, Tekeshe was seen arriving at Mr Mabhutso’s
house by the complainant’s eight-year-old son. Tekeshe was holding a blue box
in his hands.
“Tekeshe inquired whether the complainant and his wife were
present through the window and was told they were away,” said Ms Mlambo.
Ms Mlambo said Tekeshe ordered the minor child to open the
kitchen window.
The child complied and Tekeshe went into the house through
the window.
“While inside the house, Tekeshe proceeded to Mr Mabhutso’s
bedroom where he stole US$10 800 before going out through the same window,”
said Ms Mlambo.
After taking the money, the bishop allegedly ordered the
minor to wipe off his feet and fingerprints using a cloth.
“On the same day around 7pm, Mr Mabhutso went back home and
his son narrated what had happened during his absence.
“He went to his bedroom and discovered that his money had
been stolen.
“The complainant proceeded to file a report at ZRP
Dangamvura. Tekeshe was arrested and nothing was recovered,” said Ms Mlambo.
Manica Post
