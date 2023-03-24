BISHOP BREAKS INTO CONGREGANT'S HOUSE, STEALS US$10K

A MUTARE-BASED African Apostolic Church bishop (65) allegedly broke into a congregant’s house and stole US$10 800.

Charles Tekeshe recently appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Ivy Musavengana.

He was being charged with unlawful entry into premises as defined in Section 131(2) (e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Ms Sandra Mlambo prosecuted.

Tekeshe, who is out of custody, was remanded to March 27 for trial.

Ms Mlambo said Tekeshe broke into Mr Hedsen Mabhutso’s house through the window and stole US$10 800.

“On May 18, 2021 and in Dangamvura, Mutare, Mr Mabhutso locked his children in the house and left for his workplace in the company of his wife. He secured all his property, including the US$10 800 which was stashed under the bed in his bedroom.

“At around 10am, Tekeshe was seen arriving at Mr Mabhutso’s house by the complainant’s eight-year-old son. Tekeshe was holding a blue box in his hands.

“Tekeshe inquired whether the complainant and his wife were present through the window and was told they were away,” said Ms Mlambo.

Ms Mlambo said Tekeshe ordered the minor child to open the kitchen window.

The child complied and Tekeshe went into the house through the window.

“While inside the house, Tekeshe proceeded to Mr Mabhutso’s bedroom where he stole US$10 800 before going out through the same window,” said Ms Mlambo.

After taking the money, the bishop allegedly ordered the minor to wipe off his feet and fingerprints using a cloth.

“On the same day around 7pm, Mr Mabhutso went back home and his son narrated what had happened during his absence.

“He went to his bedroom and discovered that his money had been stolen.

“The complainant proceeded to file a report at ZRP Dangamvura. Tekeshe was arrested and nothing was recovered,” said Ms Mlambo. Manica Post