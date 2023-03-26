BIG SHOCKS IN ZANU PF PRIMARIES

SOME ministers and veteran parliamentarians fell by the wayside in the Zanu PF primary elections that were held over the weekend as the ruling party entrenches democracy and reenergises its base ahead of this year harmonised elections.
While the Zanu PF Politburo is expected to confirm the
election outcome, results from provincial and constituency command centres
showed that several new entrants won against some seasoned politicians.
Masvingo and Midlands provinces held primary elections
yesterday after they failed to do so on Saturday due to unforeseen technical
challenges.
Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha told
ZBC TV last night that results had started trickling in.
He said the party had received some complaints and an
ad-hoc committee will meet today to consider the complaints.
“Results have now started trickling in. We should have all
the results in the 10 provinces by tomorrow. We have also received complaints
and we hope that the ad hoc committee will meet tomorrow to consider those
complaints,” said Cde Bimha.
In Mashonaland East Province, results indicated that
Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza fell to fellow Cabinet minister,
Cde Felix Mhona as the two fought it out to get the right to represent the
revolutionary party in Chikomba East National Assembly constituency.
Cde Mhona, who is Transport and Infrastructural Development
Minister contested in Chikomba East after his constituency, Chikomba Central,
which he represented was collapsed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
delimitation exercise.
There were also reports that Foreign Affairs and
International Trade Deputy Minister David Musabayana had lost to lawyer Cde
Itai Ndudzo in Wedza North.
In Manicaland, Chimanimani West constituency sitting MP and
Manicaland Province Minister of State and Devolution Nokhutula Matsikinyere
lost to newcomer Wilson Maposa.
In Mashonaland West Province, sitting Chegutu West MP
Dexter Nduna and Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Mary
Mliswa (Hurungwe West) also lost in the elections. In Chegutu East current MP
and Zanu PF Deputy Political Commissar Cde Webster Shamhu reportedly lost the
primaries.
In Goromonzi West, former legislator for the area, Cde
Beata Nyamupinga bounced back after she won the right to represent the party
which was initially held by Cde Energy Mutodi who has transferred to Masvingo
Province.
In Buhera, Manicaland Province, all the constituencies were
won by new entrants.
In Buhera West, Zanu PF Director of Information, Cde
Tafadzwa Mugwadi beat incumbent, Cde Soul Nzuma and four others while Cde
Joseph Chinotimba fell to Ngonidzashe Mudekunye in Buhera South with Cde Samson
Matema claiming the scalp of the sitting legislator, Cde Mathew Gijima Nyashanu
in Buhera Central. Cde Philip Guyo won in Buhera North replacing Cde William Mutomba
who is a Senate candidate.
In Mutasa North, sitting legislator and chairperson of the
portfolio committee on Women Affairs, Cde Chido Madiwa lost to Cde Obey Bvute,
while businessman and sports guru, Cde Innocent Benza won the right to
represent the party in Mutasa Central constituency.
In Mashonaland Central Province, the sitting MP for Guruve
North, Cde Girovha Dzepasi fell to Cde Tendai Pinduka who beat six other
candidates while in Guruve South, the sitting legislator, Cde Patrick Dutiro
faltered against Cde Christopher Magomo.
Vote counting continued in most areas while Midlands and
Masvingo provinces counting was expected to start last night.
The situation was calm in most areas visited by The Herald
yesterday.
In Harare, provincial youth chairperson Cde Emmanuel
Mahachi, who is also Mbare National Assembly Constituency aspiring legislator,
said the elections were organised and held in a peaceful manner.
“There were no cases of violence since our members were
advising them that the President does not condone violence. We congratulate all
the winning candidates while to losing candidates we say there is always next
time.
“I encourage party members to remain calm and peaceful. In
Zanu PF, there is no winner or loser, only that one will be going to represent
the party in the general elections,” he said.
In Chitungwiza by the end of the day, voters and candidates
were milling around the command centres waiting for the final compilation of
results.
At Zengeza East Constituency command centre, Chitungwiza
acting Mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka was seen in a jovial mood with voters at the
Publicity Centre.
In Epworth at Tembwe district, Hunyani preliminary results
were already displayed at the command centre by midday.
In Mabvuku-Tafara voting ended on Saturday and it went on
peacefully. Polling agents yesterday transported ballot papers and boxes to the
national command centre in the city.
They were escorted by a team of police officers that had
been deployed on the ground.
In Greendale, voting also ended on Saturday night.
In Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province, the voting
process ended well and by the end of the day yesterday, party officials were
still consolidating figures.
Under Beitbridge East, Cde Albert Nguluvhe contested
against Cde Steven Stubbs.
In Beitbridge West, incumbent Cde Ruth Maboyi stood
against, Cdes Thusani Ndou and Alfred Makhomo Moyo.
Cde Tambudzani Mohadi and former Beitbridge mayor, Cde
Showa Moyo contested for the senatorial seat.
In an interview, Cde Nguluvhe said: “This is a practice
within the party where democracy is being exercised. People are allowed to choose their
representative at whatever level. There
is no loser. The party comes first. I
therefore, call upon everyone to be united and start to campaign for our
President and the party. Congratulations to everyone.”
In Masvingo, there was high voter turnout although polling
was delayed in most areas around the province owing to delays in the arrival of
voting material.
However, by 9am yesterday, voting had kicked off at most
polling centres with long queues forming at most polling centres with members
waiting to cast their ballots.
When The Herald visited some polling stations like
Zvamahande in Masvingo West, Chirichoga, Masvingo Central and Shakashe in
Masvingo North, there were long winding queues of voters waiting to cast their
ballots with many commending the peaceful process.
Some however complained of missing their names in the
voters’ register.
War veteran Cde Hilda Mavuto, told The Herald that the
primary elections were not about individuals but the party, adding that Zanu PF
should be the biggest winner.
“This race (primary election) is like a race (of horses)
the best horse (winner) is our best foot forward and must be supported by
everyone. I am here to vote just to remind the young people that this country
came at a huge price,” said Cde Mavuto.
In Masvingo Central one of the aspiring parliamentary
candidates Cde Addison Zvobgo (Junior) requested for voting to be extended by a
day noting that some voters from Chatikobo in Ward 23 had failed to vote after
failing to access a voting centre because of floods in Mutirikwi River.
“The dam (Lake Mutirikwi) is releasing water downstream
because floodgates are open and some voters in Chatikobo could not go and
vote,” said Cde Zvobgo.
Voting closed at most polling by 5 pm with queues having
been cleared though there were some isolated polling stations such as
Chirichoga in Masvingo Central where voting had to be extended to clear the
queues occasioned by initial delays.
In the Midlands Province, voting had been extended beyond
4pm across the province amid a huge turnout at most polling stations.
Midlands provincial elections directorate head, Cde
Simbarashe Mbengegwi said the province has been given the greenlight by the
national directorate to extend the deadline. There were still long queues at
most polling stations around Gweru well after 6 pm.
“I am patient, I will be waiting in the queue until I cast
my vote,” said Mrs Linah Ngirandi who was in a queue at Pfende polling station
yesterday evening.
In Mashonaland West province, the voting process which
ended yesterday afternoon at all the polling stations was met with mixed
feelings by contestants and the electorate.
While the whole process was meant at measuring the strength
of the party and its democracy, the election system was described by some as
flawless while others expressed reservations.
There were, however indications from preliminary results
that some of the old guards had lost to the Young Turks.
In Mashonaland East Province, the primary elections were
conducted smoothly as the electorate across the province chose their preferred
candidates through the ballot box.
There was an overwhelming turnout of voters to such an
extent that the voting exercise had to be extended to Sunday afternoon to
accommodate every member to exercise their constitutional rights.
In the Marondera Central constituency, seasoned politician
and educationist Cde Cleopas Kundiona who was battling with his long-time
contestant Cde Lawrance Katsiru and prominent businessman Dunmore Mutyambizi,
won the elections.
Cde Kundiona won with 2 311 votes while Cde Mutyambizi went
away with 1 553 votes with Cde Katsiru managing only 468 votes.
In Goromonzi North, Cde Ozias Bvute won with 3 225 votes
against Cde Kudzai Majuru who bagged 1034 votes.
In Bulawayo and Matabeleland North, the voting exercise
continued yesterday and the two Matabeleland provinces without incidents.
In Bulawayo, Finance and Economic Development Minister
Professor Mthuli Ncube and Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Cde Raj
Modi sailed through uncontested and will represent Zanu PF in the harmonised
elections.
Prof Ncube is eyeing the National Assembly seat for Cowdray
Park while Cde Modi will battle it out with opposition parties for the Bulawayo
South seat.
By last night, Zanu PF Politburo member in charge of the
primary elections in Bulawayo, Cde Elphas Mashava, and the party’s provincial
leadership, were locked in a meeting at Davis Hall to wrap up the meticulous
verification process.
The Chronicle news crew observed that at two polling
stations located at the Bulawayo Polytechnic and Nketa 7 Library, voters
underwent meticulous verification before casting their votes and by 1pm, the
process had ended.
In Matabeleland North, the voting spilled into yesterday in
Lupane West constituency while the rest closed Saturday night. There are 13
constituencies in the province with seven districts.
Cde Headman Moyo who is in charge of elections in the
province said they were waiting for all districts to submit results and deliver
ballot boxes to the provincial command centre.
He said the elections had gone on well without any
incidents of violence.
“People have voted peacefully and we did not witness any
unfortunate incident. We had given a deadline of 1pm today (yesterday) for all
centres to close and for now we are waiting for results from districts such as
Binga,” he said.
Senior party members including the party’s provincial chair
Cde Richard Moyo, Nkayi North legislator Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and her Nkayi
South counterpart Cde Stars Mathe won the primaries. Herald
