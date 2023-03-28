BABOONS : MAN ARRESTED FOR RACIAL SLUR

A MINING consultant has appeared in court facing allegations of uttering racial slurs and a firearm offence.
David Thompson pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal
insult and contravening the firearm act when he appeared before Gwanda
magistrate, Ms Lerato Nyathi. He was remanded out of custody on free bail to 3
April for the continuation of trial
Prosecuting Mr Ngonidzashe Shumba said Thompson allegedly
threatened to shoot two property assessors who were inspecting a property where
he resides. He went to call the two men, Mr Tafadzwa Bondoro and Mr Kelvin
Satinya baboons.
“Thompson used a
racial slur to offend and degrade Mr Tafadzwa Bondoro and Mr Kelvin Satinya, in
contravention of section 95(1)(a) of the Criminal Law and Codification Act. He
is also alleged to have pointed a firearm at the complainants, in contravention
of section 95 (1) (a) of the Firearms Act.
“On 26 November 2022 at house number 5AP 1st Avenue,
Thompson who was armed with a firearm, emerged from the house and went towards
the two complainants saying that he had heard that there were ‘baboons by his
gate,” he said.
Speaking in court, Mr Tafadzwa Bondoro said he and Mr Kevin
Satiya approached Mr Thompson’s residence gate and advised him that they were
from F&T’s Real Estate Holdings, and wished to ask what time would be
convenient for Rawson, a firm of professional property appraisers, to complete
a property evaluation of the stand, as it was part of F&T’s real estate
holdings in Gwanda.
“I was with Mr Kelvin Satinya by the gate of Thompson
waiting to get approval to do property evaluation when a man approached us. We
managed to introduce ourselves to the man and we enquired to see Thompson. To
our surprise Thompson said ‘I am told there are baboons by the gate’. He was holding
a rifle which he pointed at my chest before turning it onto Mr Satinya,” he
said.
He said Thompson was holding the rifle at a distance of
about 1,5 metres. Chronicle
