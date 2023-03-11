ASPIRING CCC CANDIDATE NEARLY ABDUCTED

Rogue Zanu PF youth travelling with outgoing Zanu PF Gutu North MP Yeukai Simbanegavi manhandled Gutu South CCC aspiring candidate Samuel Tsvangirai at Chinyika Business Center in Gutu on Sunday and almost bundled him into the back of the legislator’s truck before opposition supporters intervened.
The Zanu PF youth including Simbanegavi’s driver accused
Tsvangirai of allegedly taking pictures of them as they charged at CCC
supporters.
The incident happened after Simbanegavi and the youth
allegedly waylaid the CCC supporters travelling in a truck at the business
center some 40km north of Mpandawana Growth Point.
Simbanegavi confirmed the incident to The Mirror and that
she was travelling with the youth. She queried Tsvangirai’s presence in Gutu
North when he comes from Gutu South. She accused CCC supporters of going round
provoking people and said that she had reported the matter to Police.
The Mirror has a video of the incident.
Tsvangirai also confirmed the incident adding that Zanu PF
was paranoid of and would attack anything yellow. He declined to say what
action he will take against his attackers.
The youth involved in the violence are all unemployed, were
drunk and well known in the area.
They included Francis Mahachi who comes from Hanisi Village
near Rafomoyo School in Gutu Ward 9; Bennie Mutare from Farm 112 Nyazvidzi next
to Domborenikiti Primary School; Munyaradzi Mutare who stays near Mutanda
Primary School Ward 9; Musengi Hunyanyiwa from Firomumwe in Ward 10, Maxwell
Chiwanda from Chirozva Village in Ward 10; Blessing Wititi from Guchacha in
Ward 10, James Mataruse and two others only identified as Tranos and Maggie.
Maggie who is understood to be working from an office at
Gutu Rural District Council threw dust into Tsvangirai’s face and head. Mahachi
was the most aggressive of the Zanu PF youth.
The attack happened while Simbanegavi sat at a disused
hall, 200 metres away, according to Zanu PF youth who spoke to The Mirror. The
majority of the youth allegedly refused to carry out the attack on CCC
supporters after complaining that they could be injured.
Mahachi and Bennie Mutare confirmed that they were with
Simbanegavi on the day. Mahachi confessed that he was involved in the attack
while Mutare said he was just at the scene.
A senior CCC member who was at the scene condemned
Simbanegavi for her alleged appetite for violence.
“Very soon she will have innocent people’s blood in her
hands. I hope she is old enough to remember that two Zanu PF youth were killed
at the same business center where she was agitating for violence in 2008 after
angry villagers mobilized and overran a torture camp. She must not continue to
take people for granted. Elections are lawful and who is she to dictate who
participates or not?” asked the CCC member.
The youth only stopped bundling Tsvangirai into the
vehicle, when CCC councillor Bernard Chimwango warned them that they were about
to commit a serious crime which is kidnapping. He also warned them that he was
not going to fold his hands while they do that.
Simbanegavi who did O Levels at Gutu Mission in 1995 comes
from Simbanegavi Village in Gutu Central Constituency. Her mother Elizabeth
Simbanegavi is a councillor at Gutu RDC. Simbanegavi worked at some shops in
Gutu District before she joined the Ministry of Women Affairs at Mpandawanana.
Parliamentary seats for Gutu have over the years been
dominated by former Gutu RDC workers with three former employees currently
being either MPs or Senators. Masvingo Mirror
