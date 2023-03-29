ANOTHER PUPIL STABBED TO DEATH

Police have launched investigations into a case in which a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed on the throat with a piece of glass by a colleague as bullying cases continue to increase.

A suspect has been arrested and is being held at at Glen View Police Station in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“Police in Harare are investigating a murder case which occurred on March 27, 2023 at Churu Farm, Glen View, Harare, in which a student aged 17 died after being stabbed on the neck with a piece of glass by another student aged 17 years old.

“The suspect was allegedly defending himself from the victim and his friend who had been bullying him for breaking a stapler at school,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Murehwa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which James Tsiga (41) was found dead with multiple open wounds and bruises all over the body at Jekwa Business Centre on Monday. Herald