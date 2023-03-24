ANOTHER MONTH IN JAIL FOR MODEL

HARARE model Tumelo Nare was on Wednesday further remanded in custody to next month pending finalisation of investigations into her drugs case.

Nare, who is being charged together with Precious Bango, were remanded to April 7.

The two first appeared in court at the beginning of the month.

They were denied bail on the basis that they are facing a serious offence and failed to give a reasonable defence making them unsuitable candidates for bail.

Allegations are that the two, together and one Jason Leeroy Pamhidzai, who is at large, checked into a local hotel.

At around 6.30pm on February 5, the two women allegedly started behaving strangely strolling around the hotel naked.

Delegates attending a seminar at the hotel called police who went and arrested the duo.

The police found cocaine in their hotel room.

In their bail application, the two told the court that Pamhidzai was the cocaine consumer, and that Nare, who is epileptic, had seizures.

They claimed she started bleeding from the nose and Bango ran around the corridors seeking for help. H Metro