ANOTHER CHOMBO CHARGE DROPPED

The State has withdrawn another case of corruption against former Cabinet minister, Ignatius Chombo, because of lack of evidence.

Three other cases against Chombo that were investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were withdrawn last week.

Chombo appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday.

He is now left with cases that were investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

Allegations were that on a date unknown to the Prosecutor, Chombo accused working in connivance with Rejoice Pazvakavambwa, Psychology Chiwanga, Iben Pransisco, James Chiyangwa, Theresa Chenjerayi, Ehas Chote and one L. Chimimba with the intention of fraudulently acquiring Subdivisions “K" Portion of Nthaba Portion of Glen Lome from the City of Harare signed and manufactured a fraudulent Lease Agreement.

It was alleged that during the period extending from 25 June 2004 and December 2009, Chombo and his accomplices forged documents that included a Lease to buy Agreement and Capital Gains Tax Clearance Certificate.

They allegedly later fraudulently transferred the property in question to Alois Chimimba.

The State alleges that he acted to the contrary and inconsistent with his duties as a public officer. Newsday