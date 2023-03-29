ANC DEPUTY MAYOR COLLAPSES, DIES DURING MEETING

The deputy mayor of the KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli, has suddenly died.

Ntuli, who was also the treasurer of the ANC in the General Gizenga Mpanza region (Ilembe district), died on Wednesday around 11am.

According to a viral WhatsApp message circulated to ANC members relaying the sad news, he collapsed during an Exco meeting and died.

“Comrades I come to you with a heavy heart to announce that our deputy mayor, Comrade Thulani Mbazo (Ntuli) has left us… a short while ago.

“He collapsed at Exco (executive committee) meeting and passed away,” reads the WhatsApp message which was sent to ANC members in the region. IOL