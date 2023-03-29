ANC DEPUTY MAYOR COLLAPSES, DIES DURING MEETING

The deputy mayor of the KwaDukuza (Stanger) local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli, has suddenly died.
Ntuli, who was also the treasurer of the ANC in the General
Gizenga Mpanza region (Ilembe district), died on Wednesday around 11am.
According to a viral WhatsApp message circulated to ANC
members relaying the sad news, he collapsed during an Exco meeting and died.
“Comrades I come to you with a heavy heart to announce that
our deputy mayor, Comrade Thulani Mbazo (Ntuli) has left us… a short while ago.
“He collapsed at Exco (executive committee) meeting and
passed away,” reads the WhatsApp message which was sent to ANC members in the
region. IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment