17 OF 22 ZANU PF MPs IN MANICALAND BITE THE DUST

SEVENTEEN out of the 22 Zanu PF sitting legislators in Manicaland failed to make it in the primary elections held over the weekend, which is an indication that the ruling party has abundant and competent young blood at its disposal.
The injection of dynamic new blood has boosted the image of
the ruling party and signalled the entrance of young cadres into national
politics, with the old guard nurturing their ascendancy through appropriate
guidance and advice.
This has seen the New Dispensation being hailed for
attracting an array of practical, sensitive and responsive candidates who can
propel President Mnangagwa to victory.
Zanu PF national commissar, Cde Mike Bimha announced some
of the preliminary results in Manicaland and said Cde Joshua Sacco sailed uncontested
in Chimanimani East.
The party also retained Cdes Chido Sanyatwe and Supa
Mandiwanzira in Nyanga North and Nyanga South respectively.
Cde Misheck Mugadza also emerged victorious in Mutasa South
while Cde Raymore Machingura sailed through in Chipinge Central.
Another old guard, Cde Isau Mupfumi, will represent the
party in Mutare Central, which is currently under the armpit of Mr Innocent
Gonese of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).
Cde Bimha said some of the new brooms include Cde Shepard
Nyika in Makoni Central, currently under Mr David Tekeshe of the MDC-T.
Safari and construction mogul, Cde Moses Ruwona prevailed
over Makoni West sitting MP and Information Communication Technology, Postal
and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.
Headlands incumbent legislator and ex-Local Government and
Public Works Deputy Minister, Cde Christopher Chingosho was beat by the
youthful Cde Farai Mapfumo.
In Makoni North, the party will be represented by Cde
Joseph Muwombi who trounced the incumbent legislator, Cde James Munetsi; while
the provincial commissar, Cde Albert Nyakuedzwa will represent the party in
Makoni South.
Businessman and sports personality, Cde Innocent Benza will
represent the party in Mutasa Central, currently in the hands of Mr Trevor
Saruwaka of the CCC.
Sitting MP, Cde Chido Madiwa lost her Mutasa North
Constituency to Cde Obey Bvute.
Cde Bimha said the maverick Buhera South legislator, Cde
Joseph Chinotimba lost to Cde Ngonidzashe Mudekunye; with Zanu PF director of
information, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, conquering Buhera West MP, Cde Saul Nzuma.
Cde Phillip Guyo will represent the party in Buhera North
after Cde William Mutomba opted for the Senate slot, while Buhera Central will
be represented by Cde Samson Matema who beat the sitting MP, Cde Gijima
Nyashanu.
Mutare North will be represented by Cde Admire Mahachi who defeated
sitting MP and Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister, Cde
Mike Madiro; while Cde Clide Jani will represent the party in Dangamvura.
Cde Kenneth Muchina will represent the party in Chikanga,
while Mr Godfrey Harahwa will represent the party in Mutare South where another
sitting legislator, Mr Jefry Ngome, fell by the wayside.
Cde Brighton Mwanengureni will represent the party in
Mutare West after beating sitting MP, Cde Percy Muchimwe.
The party will be represented by Cde Lincoln Dhliwayo in
Chipinge East.
Cde Angeline Gata beat sitting legislator, Cde Joshua
Murire in Mutema-Musikavanhu, while Cde Enock Porusingazi lost his Chipinge
South Constituency to Cde Robert Nyemudzo.
In Chimanimani West, Cde Wilson Maphosa beat the sitting MP
and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde
Nokhutula Matsikenyere.
In Makoni North, Cde Munetsi accepted defeat and called on
Cde Muwombi to unite all those who competed against him in the primary
elections.
He warned against the alienation of former rivals, saying
such conduct will weaken the party’s support base.
He warned Zanu PF against complacency built on the tricky
doctrine of invincibility, adding that the party must be driven by competitive
ideas and real substance as opposed to whims and parochialism.
Zanu PF national secretary for finance, Cde Patrick
Chinamasa, who supervised the elections in Manicaland, said the process went on
smoothly without violence, amid reports of logistical challenges which led to
delays in voting in some centres.
There were also incidents where a significant number of
party members failed to vote as their names were not in the cell registers that
were used as the voters’ roll.
Zanu PF has been calling upon those who did not emerge
victorious to rally behind the party candidates.
President Mnangagwa has persistently called for an
environment of peaceful coexistence, as well as a climate of tolerance,
acceptance and tranquillity so that the party can record a resounding victory
in the forthcoming elections. Manica Post
