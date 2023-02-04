ZANU PF OFFERS FREE TRANSPORT IN REGISTRATION BLITZ

ZANU PF has embarked on a massive voter registration blitz for its members, with its Youth League executive pledging to ferry members to registration centres starting tomorrow.
In an interview after addressing thousands of youths in Harare
South yesterday, the Youth League’s chairman for Harare province, Cde Emmanuel
Mahachi, said: “As we are approaching elections, we have seen that a
considerable number of youths in Harare are yet to register to vote. Starting
on Monday (tomorrow), we will be encouraging youths in all constituencies in
the province and offering them transport to register to vote.
“ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) has for now closed
registration centres in constituencies and wards, so people can now only
register in the city centre (Cecil House and Market Square). We have seen that
our youths may need assistance in terms of transportation to these registration
centres,” he said.
Cde Mahachi said youths are continuing to see the benefits
of supporting and joining the party through various youth-centred projects
championed by President Mnangagwa.
He urged the party’s youths to refrain from being lured
into campaigning for individuals before a directive has been given by the party
leadership.
“For now, we are campaigning for our President because we
have not yet been instructed to start choosing candidates. So, we are urging
the youths to remain steadfast and not be swayed by aspiring primary elections
candidates before we have been advised to do so by the party leadership,” said
Cde Mahachi. Sunday Mail
