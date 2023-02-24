WOMEN CHASES STEPFATHER OUT OF HIS OWN HOUSE

A MUTARE woman who was raised by her stepfather recently paid him back by chasing him out of his own property.

While he was thinking that he still has shares in the business he started, his wife went behind his back and changed the property details into her daughter’s name, thereby leaving the man with nothing.

Shaloam Gombe appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, applying for a protection order against her step-father, Richard Nyangoni.

Gombe said her stepfather had a heated misunderstanding with her mother and is turning his wrath on her.

“He had an misunderstanding with my mother and ever since then, he has been accusing me of shielding my mother’s promiscuity. I am sacred that he can do anything to me as he is threatening me,” said Gombe.

She said she stays at her mother’s shop alone, while her mother works out of town.

“I am staying alone at the shop. The problem is that my stepfather is trying to force his way to the shop in my mother’s absence. I do not know the source of their differences. I am no longer comfortable having him visit the shop in my mother’s absence. I want him barred from coming to the business premises for my own protection because I am only a child,” argued Gombe.

She also said her mother gave her all the rights over the shop and she is empowered to send her stepfather packing.

In response, Nyangoni said he co-owns the shop with Gombe’s mother.

He said he raised Gombe from a tender age.

“I started staying with her mom when she was seven years old up to now when she is in Form Six. I was staying in South Africa and would send money to her mother to buy properties. She bought the shop and I developed it to its present state,” he said.

Nyangoni said Gombe is fuelling the misunderstanding between him and her mother after stealing his phone and showing her mother lurid messages from his other lover.

“I gave her my phone to get it fixed. She went through some messages from my other woman and shared the messages with her mother. Her mother insulted me over the phone, calling me all sorts of names.

“When we finished constructing the shop, her mother changed the ownership and put everything in her daughter’s name, thereby leaving me with nothing,” said Nyangoni.

“When I came back home from work I would stay at the shop with my step-daughter without any problems. However, I am now scared that if she is fabricating all this, she will eventually accuse me of raping her.

“I have nowhere else to go because this has been my home for years. I think this is a plot between her and her mother to kick me out,” he said.

Gombe said she showed her mother the text messages from her stepfather’s phone as she was concerned about her being betrayed by the man she loves so much.

“Your Worship, you do not know what I saw in that phone. There were nude pictures and texts messages that proved that he was having an affair. I had to tell my mother because I can’t afford seeing her being hurt by the man she loves so much. I realised that my mother would die of a heart attack because the phone was loaded,” said Gombe.

Mr Chipato granted the protection order and ordered Nyangoni not to visit the shop to disturb Gombe’s peace. Manica Post