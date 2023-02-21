WOMAN FAILS TO EVICT EX HUBBY

A DISGRUNTLED woman’s bid to get protection from her ex-husband, for allegedly kicking her out of their house, hit a snag yesterday.

Patricia Sabao told the court that her ex-husband, Tryson Chavhura, evicted her from the house they built together, where she is staying with their children.

“We built the house together and we have been staying there for 19 years. We have four children, but he is now kicking us out with the children. We divorced, but if he chases me, where will I go with the children?” she said.

Chavhura opposed the application saying his ex-wife went to a house that has tenants.

“We used to stay at Glaudina and our house is in Crowborough. After our divorce, she went there with all her property and placed some of the property in the passage. The house is full of tenants,” he said.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi dismissed Sabao’s application for failing to substantiate her claim for a protection order. H Metro