WOMAN COLLAPSES AS MAGISTRATE DENIES HER BAIL

A 50-year-old woman almost fainted in court after she was denied bail in a matter she is being accused of being found in possession of dangerous drugs.

Tsitsi Madafi spent the weekend in remand prison and will appear in court today for her bail application.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi told Madafi that in as much as bail is an urgent application, the court was overwhelmed to handle it.

Madafi’s lawyer told the court that her client’s health condition deteriorated when she was in police cells.

“Your worship, as you can see she is struggling to breathe and walk, which I am sure was worsened by spending a night in police cells,” said the lawyer.

However, the magistrate assured her that Madafi could get assistance from prison authorities.

The State said that on February 9, detectives deployed in Chitungwiza received information that Madafi was dealing in dangerous drugs at her house in Unit A, Seke.

Detectives went to Madafi’s house and she voluntarily surrendered a small bag containing a small box with three sachets of crystal meth, and she was arrested.

The crystal meth weighed about 11.8 grammes and its street value is $110 800.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro