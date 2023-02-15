WOMAN CLASHES WITH HUBBY'S SMALL HOUSE IN COURT

A HARARE woman clashed with her husband’s lover in court yesterday over a protection order.

Kudzai Ruwa accused her husband’s girlfriend, Gamuchirai Zhuwao, of disturbing her peace.

She applied for a protection order against her at the Harare Civil Court.

Kudzai said Gamuchirai was heartless to the extent of dumping her minor child at her home.

“We used to stay at the same house as tenants and that is when she started having an affair with my husband.

“We moved out and she now comes to my place to insult me. She dumped her seven-month-old baby at my house.

“I cannot take care of her child, so she must come and get her baby,” she said.

In her defence, Gamuchirai opposed the application saying she was also married to the same man.

“Her husband paid a certain amount for me as lobola, so I am his wife as well.

“I went to where she stays looking for my husband and not her, but she started insulting me.

“I am no longer in good books with the husband, but because we have a child together, we still communicate, although I am aware that he has a girlfriend who is expecting.

“I did not dump my child, but the father asked me to bring the baby,” she said.

The two women then exchanged words in court.

“How do you feel as a mother leaving your child with someone else?

“My husband told me that you used to dump the child every time you had an argument,” said Kudzai.

Gamuchirai shot back.

“Don’t involve yourself in matters that you are not aware of. This is between me and him.”

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi granted the application and ordered Gamuchirai not to insult or harass Kudzai.

She also warned her against going to her residence and dumping her baby.

Kudzai was advised to go to the police or the social welfare for assistance if the Gamuchirai does not take back her child. H Metro