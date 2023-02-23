WOMAN AND LOVER KILL HER OTHER BOYFRIEND

POLICE in Gweru, Midlands province have launched a manhunt for a woman and her unidentified lover who are on the run after allegedly killing the woman’s other suspected lover.

According to Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko the murder incident happened on 24 December last year at the Chiedza’s house in Shurugwi.

Sources close to the case said Chiedza’s unidentified lover and her other boyfriend Robson Ngoni (32) allegedly met at her place and a fight broke out.

“The two love rivals fought and at the height of the fight Chiedza’s lover stabbed Ngoni in the neck resulting in him falling to the ground bleeding and he died instantly. The attacker fled and is yet to be arrested,” said the source.

Inspector Mahoko said since December last year investigations have been underway to arrest Chiedza and her lover.

“We are appealing for information that may lead to the whereabouts of Chiedza and her lover.

“Anyone with information may contact any nearest police station or contact us on 054-2221073, ”he said. B Metro