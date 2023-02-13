WELDER KILLED IN HRE EXPLOSION

A Kambuzuma welder died on Saturday morning after a sewage truck which was being fixed close to where he was working exploded.

The welder known as Bene operates at Kambuzuma shoping centre in Section 2. He reportedly died on his way to hospital. A source said he was just working close to the truck which was being fixed by another welder.

“The incident occurred in Kambuzuma around 10am, where a sewage truck exploded when its tank was being repaired.

“Pana welder anga achinama the truck along Kambuzuma Drive just close to the welders’ area irikuseri kwe mashops epa Section 2.

“So this welder abva abatanidzirwa ne exposion and died on his way to hospital,” said the source.

A witness said: “Welder uyu ndaingomuziva nekuti Bene ayishandira paPakaz ndopaaitira welding yake and only one person was confirmed dead while two others were seriously injured and were all rushed to hospital.” H Metro