WE ARE IN LOVE : HEALER ACCUSED OF RAPE

A 19-year-old self-styled spiritual healer, reported for allegedly raping a married woman, has posted romantic photos of him with her on Facebook.

He claims they are lovers.

‌Carlos Mandizvidza was reported for rape by a woman identified as Precious, at his Kuwadzana 7 shrine, where she had gone for “spiritual deliverance”.

Carlos, who reportedly fled to Botswana in November last year, told H-Metro he was back in Harare and plans to hand himself over to the police.

“I was aware that Precious was married, but I never raped her as reported,” said Carlos.

“We were in love and one of her relatives wanted me to marry her. She was after my money, and I separated with her. She then found ways of punishing me by reporting me for rape.

“I have many photographs I posed with her during our relationship. I also have audio conversations between us to prove our love affair. We have since reconciled after her husband left her when he found out,” said Carlos.

Precious confirmed posing for the pictures with Carlos, saying it was after he had raped her.

She said Carlos and his relatives have been threatening her for reporting him to the police for rape.

“It is true that I ended up in an illicit relationship with him after he raped me,” said Precious.

“Carlos had been calling me using an anonymous number, but I picked up his voice and ignored the calls.

“He sent me WhatsApp messages which I forwarded to the investigating officer.

“Some people claiming to be his relatives have been threatening me with unspecified action over the case.

“I am praying for justice because Carlos wrecked my marriage,” Precious said.

Precious claimed Carlos threatened to cast a spell on her and then instructed her to smear Vaseline on her private parts before raping her at his Kuwadzana 7 shrine last year. H Metro