VICTIM FIGHTS BACK, STABS ROBBER

A SUSPECTED armed robber ran out of luck after he was stabbed by one of his victims during a robbery along Simon Mazorodze Road.

Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, convened court at the hospital where Talent Jeke is recovering from surgery, which saved his life, after the foiled robbery.

He was remanded to March 13 and is now under heavy guard by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officers.

The court heard that on February 13, Jeke and his accomplices, only known as Tinashe and Farai, who are at large, hired the first complainant, Francis Dick, to drive them to Waterfalls from the Harare CBD.

On their way, they manhandled Dick and struck him with a brick before they stole US$32, his identity card, bank cards, shoes and cellphone.

They later dumped him in Houghton Park and disappeared with his car.

Later that same night, they allegedly robbed Nigel Mutekairi, who they offered a lift to Budiriro, but took the opposite turn to Machipisa.

They threatened him with a knife and demanded that he surrender all his possessions.

He gave them his phone, US$2 and $200.

They then offered Obert Chikuwa a lift to Budiriro and one of them produced a knife and demanded his possessions.

Chikuwa fought with them and stabbed Jeke in the stomach leaving his intestines protruding.

Jeke’s two accomplices fled and Chikuwa ran towards some houses shouting for help.

The police reacted and arrested Jeke at the scene as he could not flee due to the stabbing.

Zvikomborero Mupasa appeared for the State. H Metro