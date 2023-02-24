VAPOSITORI PLEDGE 2,3 MILLION VOTES FOR ED

ONE of the biggest churches in the country with the largest following in terms of numbers — Vapositori — has pledged 2,3 million votes for President Mnangagwa as a token of appreciation for his astute leadership that has ushered Zimbabwe into a new era.
Uniting under the banner of Vapositori for ED (VED), the
garment-donning church that is home to arguably the majority of Zimbabweans,
either discreetly or indiscreetly, was yesterday at State House in Harare and
pledged to play its part in defending Zimbabwe’s revolution.
Apparently, President Mnangagwa’s unique style of
leadership, his open-door policy, and the universally acknowledged “Nyika
Inovakwa Nevene Vayo” philosophy have charmed Vapositori who are drawn from
Johanne Masowe, Vadzidzi, Mugodhi, and other variations.
President Mnangagwa told Vapositori that nobody, but
Zimbabweans could take the country to the Promised Land, saying any developed
country today stands rich, primarily through the labour of its people.
“When I got the letter that there is Vapositori for ED who
would like to see me, I didn’t think there would be such a huge number at the
highest level. When I say nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, that philosophy is not
selective. God gave each country its own resources, I don’t think God wants to
see other nations oppressing others. Some think when I say Nyika inovakwa
nevene vayo I am talking about only those in politics; I mean every single
Zimbabwean, no matter your background, put shoulder to the wheel to build your
country,” the President said.
As a listening leader, President Mnangagwa said his door
would forever be open for Vapositori, who have asked him for a Ministry of
Religion.
“I heard you say that you want to defend the country’s
Independence. There are many who don’t appreciate that, if it was possible we
would go back to our true selves and be proud of who we are.
“Now we are being misled, if we are in agreement that we
have a task to preserve our heritage, our task will be surmountable because we
will be together as one people,” he said.
The President added that he will ensure freedom of worship
is enjoyed by every Zimbabwean and also promised to engage traditional leaders
whom the Vapositori had said were sometimes interfering with their activities.
“You are reservoirs of knowledge, you have asked for a
religious ministry. I have taken this into consideration, and soon I will be
meeting with chiefs to get their views on the issue that you have raised.
“Let me tell you that we have some who are black only in colour
but inside they are white, it is better to associate with the white man
openly,” he said.
The Vapositori, through their spokesperson Madzibaba Obey
Mapuranga, told the President that they will express themselves through the
ballot and silence puppets that masquerade as opposition figures.
“We are saying had it not been for the democracy kind of
rule that came from the whites, our erstwhile colonisers, this country would be
ruled forever by Zanu PF because it is the only party that sacrificed blood to
liberate this country, there is no other party. But because this country is not
a theocracy, it’s a democracy, we have accepted that and we are coming into the
democratic processes and vote. We are going to bring the vote, more than 2.3
million Vapositori in their churches, they will vote for Zanu PF,” said
Madzibaba Mapuranga. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment